Three men face charges in connection to fatal shooting on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred yesterday morning on Tucson’s South Side.
On December 19, 2020, shortly before 5 a.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the Quick Mart located at 6301 S. Park Ave. for the report of a check welfare on an employee.
Officers responded and entered the business where they located an adult male victim with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Tucson Fire Medics also responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased. The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Toby Lee Uribe. Next of kin has been notified.
Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to continue the investigation. Through evidence recovered at the scene, detectives learned that Uribe was working at the store. Shortly before 3 a.m., two males entered the store. Officials say one of the two males forced open a beer cooler while the second male pointed a firearm at Uribe. As the first suspect left the store with merchandise, the second suspect fired his weapon striking Uribe, police say.
Serval hours after the shooting occurred, officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Park Ave. and E. Benson Hwy. in reference a traffic collision. Once on scene, officers recognized that two of the passengers involved in the collision matched the description of the suspects from the Quick Mart shooting. Both male passengers and the driver were detained at the scene of the collision. Investigators were notified and responded to interview the three suspects. Through interviews, detectives believe that 18-year-old David Adrian Olvera was driving the vehicle at the time of the robbery. Additionally, detectives identified 19-year-old Isaias Gastelum-Arvizu and 18-year-old Omar Tello-Fierros as the two suspects who entered the Quick Mart.
Hours after the shooting, the three suspects were involved in the vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of S. Park Ave. and E. Benson Hwy., where they were detained by officers.
At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives charged all three suspects with one count of 1st -degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and 1st -degree burglary. Olvera is also facing charges related to the traffic collision.
