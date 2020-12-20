Three men face charges in connection to fatal shooting on south side

Serval hours after the shooting occurred, officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Park Ave. and E. Benson Hwy. in reference a traffic collision. Once on scene, officers recognized that two of the passengers involved in the collision matched the description of the suspects from the Quick Mart shooting. Both male passengers and the driver were detained at the scene of the collision. Investigators were notified and responded to interview the three suspects. Through interviews, detectives believe that 18-year-old David Adrian Olvera was driving the vehicle at the time of the robbery. Additionally, detectives identified 19-year-old Isaias Gastelum-Arvizu and 18-year-old Omar Tello-Fierros as the two suspects who entered the Quick Mart.