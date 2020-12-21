Border agents seize $3 million in narcotics near Lukeville

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents intercepted $3 million worth of narcotics in a seizure near Lukeville, Arizona, Saturday evening.
Around 5 p.m., Tucson Sector agents observed three suspected illegal immigrants walking north from the International Border a half-mile west of the Lukeville Port of Entry. Responding agents apprehended one subject and recovered two camouflage backpacks full of suspected narcotics.
The packages of drugs tested positive for the characteristics of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Officers say there were approximately 14 pounds of fentanyl and 55 pounds of meth resulting in a combined street value of more than $3 million.
Agents determined the 40-year-old Mexican male encountered with the drugs was illegally present in the United States and now faces federal charges for drug smuggling.
The suspect and narcotics were turned over to special agents with Homeland Security Investigations.
