Community Food Bank changes hours and locations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some changes are coming to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Officials announced in a news release they are changing both the food bank’s hours and locations for the new year.
Starting Thursday, Jan. 7, the Community Food Bank will return its Country Club location and double the hours for food distribution in Tucson.
“Moving back to our Country Club location allows us to grow our hours and offer people more options for when to pick up their monthly food box,” CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Michael McDonald said.
They will continue with drive-thru distribution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
If you are in need of emergency food, visit 3003 S. Country Club on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until noon, starting on Jan. 7.
The last chance to get food from the Kino Sports Complex is Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Thursday, Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. until noon.
All five resource centers of the Community Food Bank are closed for the holidays from Dec. 25- Jan. 3.
