CVS Health to start vaccinating long-term care patients in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 40,000 long-term care facilities in Arizona are scheduled to receive the coronavirus vaccine, it’s all part of a new program by CVS Health.
The facility announced in a news release on Monday they will begin vaccinating more than 900 Arizona nursing and assisted living facilities on Dec. 28, the hope is to vaccinate 163,000 patients.
“I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones,” President and Chief Executive Officer of CVS Health, Larry J. Merlo said.
The vaccine will be rolling out to long-term care facilities will be starting on December 21st in 12 states. Then on December 28, the program will be rolling out for 36 states including Arizona.
For additional details on the plan, read the full story on the AZ Family website.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.