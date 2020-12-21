Deadline extended for Tucson free wireless program

The Community Wireless Program is funded through federal CARES Act money and helps eligible applicants gain access to the internet. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, live within the designated service range, experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19, and reside in a household with at least one school-aged child or college student, a member who is 60 or older, or a member with a high-risk health condition that puts them at greater risk if they were to become ill with COVID-19, according to the city’s website.