FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The Great Conjunction is Tonight!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Jupiter and Saturn will be closest – only 0.1 degrees apart – on the day of the solstice. The 2020 Great Conjunction will be the closest since 1623 and the closest observable since 1226!
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the low 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
