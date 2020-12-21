FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The Great Conjunction is Tonight!

By Stephanie Waldref | December 21, 2020 at 4:10 AM MST - Updated December 21 at 4:10 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Jupiter and Saturn will be closest – only 0.1 degrees apart – on the day of the solstice. The 2020 Great Conjunction will be the closest since 1623 and the closest observable since 1226!

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

