New stimulus has new features

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As Congress puts the final touches on the $908 billion stimulus package, details are beginning to emerge which sets it apart from the CARES act which was passed in March.
First it’s smaller by more than a trillion dollars but it also meets the needs which have become apparent as the pandemic drags on.
The stimulus check is half the size of the earlier one, $600, but it’s been opened up to mixed status families. There are 14.2 mixed status families in the US which will now receive a check, regardless of immigration status for some.
“If you call police or fire and you’re in the city of Tucson, no matter your status, we’re going to take care of it,” said Andrew Greenhill, the Government Relations Director. “And so making these programs available to all people in our city is critically important to us.”
Also, the stimulus program will provide direct financial aid to renters and landlords, $25 billion, as well as extending the eviction moratorium until January 31, 2021.
“Even with the eviction moratorium, that doesn’t mean your rent requirements go away, you still owe the rent,” Greenhill said. “And then the landlords who depend on that rent can pay their mortgages.”
It helps make sure the system is working as designed he says.
It will also provide $800 million for Native American households.
“When citizens have money in their pockets and can go and shop, that provides the tax dollars the city relies on to provide core services,” he said.
The package also includes $325 billion for small business who can apply directly for financial assistance as they did during the first rollout in March.
The money will not be given to the city to hand out but the city will assist any business which asks for and needs help through the application process. Also, businesses which asked for and received the PPP loans in the Spring, can also apply again.
There is also $45 billion provided for transportation although it’s not exclusively for transit services which are vital for people who are working essential jobs.
Some of it will go to Amtrak, highways and airlines. $14 billion will be set aside specifically for transit.
The Washington Post has provided this breakdown on what’s being provided although there may be some changes in the final product.
Broadband to help students in areas which have limited Wifi, more money to provide day care for families who are working and $69 billion for vaccines, testing and contact tracing.
“I see this as a relief bill more than recovery,” Greenhill said. “So it’s aimed to help us get through a difficult period.”
