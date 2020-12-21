Pinal County receives first shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just days after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency-use authorization for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, Pinal County received its first batch Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
The county plans to administer the vaccine through a small number of partners approved by the Arizona Department of Health Services, officials announced on Twitter. Pinal County will be vaccinating the front-line health-care workers and long-term care staff and residents in compliance with the state’s vaccination plan, which was laid out earlier this month.
