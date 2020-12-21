Three suspects in custody following alleged carjacking in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three suspects are in custody after officers responded to a report of a car jacking near Prince and 1st Avenue this afternoon.
Officers say they located possible suspects in a vehicle before the vehicle fled.
Officers then pursued the vehicle and the occupants, who eventually fled on foot.
One of this occupants stole an unoccupied vehicle and crashed it in the area of Prince and 1st and fled on foot once again, officials say.
Officers currently have three suspects detained and are actively searching for a fourth.
Details are limited. Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.
