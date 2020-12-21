TMC canceling all elective surgeries starting Monday, Dec. 21st

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Starting Monday, Dec. 21st, Tucson Medical Center (TMC) is canceling all elective surgeries.
TMC’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer sent physicians the following letter Sunday:
According to the memo, TMC already made adjustments like canceling some elective surgeries, expanding nurse-to-patient ratios and turning away 80 direct admissions last week.
Still, officials say TMC has “reached the point in the pandemic where the number of COVID patients needing care is exceeding available resources on a daily basis.”
The surgery department at TMC confirmed the news.
A local hospital physician, Dr. Matthew Heinz, calls Pima County’s COVID-19 situation “stunning” as daily infections set new records and the strain on health care facilities becomes more apparent.
“Physical space we can find and there are actually plans for this,” said Dr. Heinz. “So, physical space is not so much the problem. It’s staffing. Do you have critical care nurses? To you have med surge nurses? Do you have respiratory therapists? Do you have patient care techs? Do you have doctors? Do you have nurse practitioners? If you don’t have the staff to care for these patients, then the bed doesn’t do you any good and neither does the field hospital.”
Dr. Heinz says elective surgeries are rarely cosmetic and many are medically necessary, such as gallbladder procedures and heart bypasses.
“If it isn’t done and it’s delayed for a certain amount of time, there could be some unforeseen complications,” he said. “People could maybe could have a heart attack or another cardiac event, or maybe they could have an infection get worse.”
According to Dr. Heinz, COVID-19 patients often require care for longer periods of time, meaning less beds opening up.
“It sometimes can take a week, two weeks, three weeks,” he said. “I’ve seen COVID-19 patients for over a month that, unfortunately, still require mechanical ventilation. Now, contrast that with some of the elective procedures; for example a heart bypass. My patients go in and out in four or five days, meaning they literally had lots of new plumbing in the heart and within 48 hours, if things are going well, they don’t have that tube anymore. They are usually out of the hospital in five days.”
Even as we see health care workers (including TMC staff) receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Heinz says it’s critical people do not let up on mitigation efforts.
“There is a light - maybe multiple lights - at the end of the tunnel, but we are still in a pretty long, dark, scary tunnel for the next couple of months,” he said.
