Arizona businesses should renew TPT licenses by Jan. 1st

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are a business owner in Arizona, listen up. The last day to renew a Transcation Privelege Tax license is Jan. 1st, 2021.
A TPT license is tax on vendors for the privelege of doing business in the state. Licenses are valid for one calander year, from Jan. 1st to Dec. 31st. Licenses renewed within the 2020 calander year must be renewed for 2021.
The Arizona Department of Revenue says failure to renew before the deadline, or renewing a license after Jan. 1st, could result in penalties or late fees. Taxpayers with multiple business locations must renew their TPT license electronically.
This can be done at AZTaxes.gov.
You’ll need to login with your username and password, click “License Renewal” in the “Action” section of your business list or select “License Renewal” on the left-hand navigation bar. You will need the pertinent information for renewal, any changes, payment information, and your e-signature PIN.
A video tutorial can be accessed [HERE].
Out-of-state businesses licensed to sell in Arizona will also need to renew their license if they have more than $100,000 in sales to Arizona customers. You can begin this process by [clicking here] and scrolling down to the “TPT license” section.
