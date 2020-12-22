Arizona researcher says he developed COVID-19 antibodies during AstraZeneca trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marco Mangone, an associate professor at ASU’s School of Life Sciences, said he’s developed antibodies to COVID-19 while participating in AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial.
Mangone started participating in the trial last month, according to a report by AZ Family, and, after he received a dose of either a placebo or vaccine, he got an antibody test to learn more about what he took. That test came back positive for the spike gene, which is used in the AstraZeneca vaccine.
During the trial, participants were either given the company’s vaccine or a placebo and participants weren’t told what they were given. However, Mangone said he and his wife experienced mild symptoms after they received the injection, AZ Family reports.
