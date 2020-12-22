Researcher says there are higher chances of getting COVID-19 over the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the number of COVID-19 cases spike in Pima County during this holiday, it’s a likely assumption the odds of catching the coronavirus increases.
But by how much?
What it shows- in every county in America is the random chance of contracting the virus based upon how widespread it is in any give area.
According to Dr. Joe Gerald, a health services researcher for the University of Arizona, it measures the homogenous mixing of the population. In other words, if you went to a holiday party, which does not necessarily involve friends and family- what are your chances of encountering someone with the virus?
In Pima County right now, according to the virus spread, if a person went to an event with ten people, the chances of someone there having the virus is 40%.
If 20 people attend, that goes up to 64%. And if 50 people attend, there’s a 92% chance someone there will be infected.
For family gatherings where people know each other and who obey the social guidelines, those numbers will not likely hold true.
But “if your family is willy nilly and hey never wear a mask and they work at public facing jobs, then your risk could be much higher than what the calculator provides you,” Dr. Gerald said.
Since Pima County currently has the positivity rate at 17%, there’s a good chance a person could also become infected at the event.
“So, it’s really a high risk thing to do,” Dr. Gerald said. “You’re putting yourself in danger.”
It’s been frustrating for doctors and scientists, who are urging people to have holidays in small groups with people you know, to watch the roadways and skies fill up with travelers who are not heeding the warnings.
This promises to make itself known after the New Year, since there is a near two-week lag between getting infected and the beginning of symptoms.
“Conditions have never been worse in Pima County than they are today,” he said. “The risk of contracting COVID-19 from an encounter in a public space or from a social gathering is very high.”
And the holiday season, when people tend to let their guard down, makes the situation even worse.
“We’re still on a trajectory that tomorrow is going to be worse than today,” he said. “And it looks like 2021 is going to start off worse than 2020 is going to end.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.