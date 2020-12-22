Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies hospitalized after exposure to narcotics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies are in the hospital after possibly being exposed to fentanyl following a pursuit and search of a suspect’s vehicle.
Officials say 26-year-old Jose Chavarria was driving near Towsend Winona Road in the Coconino National Forest when deputies tried to stop him. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Chavarria was wanted for parole violations.
Deputies say the chase went on for 10 minutes and Chavarria only stopped after becoming stuck between two pillars. While conducting a vehicle search, deputies found drug paraphernalia inside.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies began to feel sick and experienced symptoms similar to fentanyl ingestion while doing their search. Both deputies immediately used their department-issued Narcan doses to combat the symptoms until paramedics arrived. Narcan (Naloxone) is a nasal spray approved by the FDA for the treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, according to the manufacturer, Emergent Biosolutions.
Officials say both deputies were transported to Flagstaff Medical Center, where they are doing OK.
Chavarria also was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Once released, he will be taken into custody and booked at the Coconino County Jail for parole violation and several other possible charges.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.