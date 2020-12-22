Congress approves $3.12 billion for federal Alzheimer’s research funding

“During this holiday season, we are grateful that Congress and the White House are giving this important gift of hope to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Washington has made Alzheimer’s research funding a bipartisan priority over the last several years, and this historic appropriation builds on that progress. The federal government set a national goal of finding an Alzheimer’s cure or disease modifying treatment by 2025. With only five short more years to go, we must continue funding research at historic levels if we are to make the breakthrough and achieve this national milestone.”