The do’s and dont’s of recycling after the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It will be a busy time for the City of Tucson’s Environmental Services Department because from Thanksgiving to New Year’s, they see an increase in waste.
Some of the waste doesn’t belong inside recycling blue bins or neighborhood recycling dumpsters. That’s why the department is reminding the community to recycle right.
Environmental Services said the biggest problem they see is people dumping food waste in the recycling. They have seen food items including ham bones and turkeys that ended up in the bin. Other items that are not allowed are tissue paper, gift bags, Christmas lights, ribbons and anything that will get tangled in the machines.
The nice list of things that can go in the recycling bin includes cut-up cardboard, plastic and glass bottles that are washed out. Wrapping paper is allowed but only if it is not shiny or glittery.
Also, if you don’t have room in your bin for all of your recycling items, you can stop by one of the seven neighborhood recycling centers. To find those locations and information on what can be recycled, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.