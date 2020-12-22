Driver arrested for DUI after found passed out behind the wheel

Phoenix, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A driver is now in custody after he was found passed out behind the wheel early Tuesday morning in Phoenix.
Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper located the driver on the westbound frontage road of I-10 near 67th Avenue around 4 a.m. The trooper saw the driver who appeared to be passed out behind the wheel, but when he attempted to wake them up, the driver took off.
Officials say the trooper broke the window attempting to stop the suspect but was unsuccessful. After about 20 minutes, troopers were able to stop the driver using the “pit maneuver.”
The driver was taken into custody and booked for a DUI. The name of the driver has not been released.
No one was injured in the incident.
