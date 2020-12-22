Equal Employment Opportunity Commision gives green light to employers to require COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Although the general public is not expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine until a few months from now, many employers wonder if they will need to require employees to get the vaccine before returning to work.
This week, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission offered guidance on this topic, saying some companies can require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine- and ban them from a workplace if they refuse to do so.
The EEOC says while it is unlikely that the federal government will require people to get the shot, private-sector employers, healthcare facilities and educational institutions can require that employees be vaccinated to increase safety against the coronavirus.
Private-sector companies would be allowed to terminate employees who are unwilling to follow health and safety mitigation protocols in the workplace, including mandatory inoculations.
At the moment, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has a list of vaccinations employers are allowed to require, including hepatits, tuberculosis, flu, measles, mumps and rubella. But COVID-19 has not been added to that list.
Despite the greenlight from the EEOC, exceptions do exist- such as when an employee cannot receive a vaccine due to a disability or for other medical reasons. To receive this accommadation, employees will need a medically established disability.
Finally, if taking a vaccine is a violation of a sincerely-held reilgious belief, employees could opt out of the mandate through a religious exemption request. But employers are not required to grant this accomodations if it poses hardships against the business.
