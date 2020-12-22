FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Christmas cool down is on the way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Happy Winter Solstice! For the first day of winter, it definitely won’t feel like it... temps today topping out in the mid 70s! A warm first day of winter is followed by a very cool phenomena happening tonight. Jupiter and Saturn will be closest – only 0.1 degrees apart – which will be the closest since 1623 and the closest observable since 1226! Tuesday we’ll see another warm day before a system passes to our north and cools our temps back into the 60s for Christmas. Temps warm briefly into the 70s this weekend before another system looks to pass next week that will cool our temps again and could maybe bring us some rain. We will see!