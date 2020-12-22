Frontline healthcare workers in Yuma receive Moderna vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services announced frontline healthcare workers in Yuma and other rural communities are receiving the Moderna vaccine.
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System also announced they will begin distributing the Moderna vaccine today.
“The SAVAHCS is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and Veteran community living center residents,” said Jennifer Gutowski, SAVAHCS Director. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”
