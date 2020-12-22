Gov. Ducey announces more than $40 million to prevent homelessness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey announced the state will distribute $40,256,793 in federal funds to support Arizonans facing homelessness and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable populations.
“We want to make sure Arizonans have access to resources that will keep them safe and healthy, especially as we enter the new year,” said Governor Ducey. “These funds will provide critical services to struggling families, help prevent homelessness and support emergency shelters. Thank you to the many organizations across the state that support Arizonans in need, and to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for providing additional funding opportunities to our state.”
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program and its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19 in communities in need. Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)Arizona will distribute $16,373,488 in ESG funding. The grant program provides funding to:
- Engage homeless individuals and families in helpful programs and services;
- Improve the number and quality of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families; help operate these shelters;
- Rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families; and
- Prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless.
The first phase of funding will support organizations across the state that provide emergency shelter, connect those facing homelessness with needed services, and more. The second phase will fund a non-competitive grant program, opening in mid-January at the Arizona Department of Economic Security, to provide funding for emergency shelter, directly help those experiencing homelessness find housing, support rapid rehousing, and more.
Flagstaff Shelter Services and Maggie’s Place are recipients of the ESG funding. Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)Arizona will distribute $23,883,305 in CDBG funding. CDBG aims to provide adequate housing and a suitable living environment, as well as expand economic opportunities, for individuals and families facing financial barriers. The efforts of the program will support economic recovery, mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and expand resources for Arizona’s most vulnerable.This funding will be administered through the Arizona Department of Housing and will provide emergency payments of rent, utility, food, and clothing for families and individuals for 6 months; fund the acquisition, conversion, and rehabilitation of emergency shelters and transitional housing; and support other public services activities.
