Gov. Ducey announces more than $40 million to prevent homelessness

Flagstaff Shelter Services and Maggie’s Place are recipients of the ESG funding. Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)Arizona will distribute $23,883,305 in CDBG funding. CDBG aims to provide adequate housing and a suitable living environment, as well as expand economic opportunities, for individuals and families facing financial barriers. The efforts of the program will support economic recovery, mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and expand resources for Arizona’s most vulnerable.This funding will be administered through the Arizona Department of Housing and will provide emergency payments of rent, utility, food, and clothing for families and individuals for 6 months; fund the acquisition, conversion, and rehabilitation of emergency shelters and transitional housing; and support other public services activities.