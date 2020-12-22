Once in a lifetime opportunity: Local astronomy groups watch Great Conjunction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Jim Knoll and Bernie Stinger spent most of their Monday setting up their telescopes.
The two members of the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association have been looking forward to December 21st, 2020 to observe the Great Conjunction.
It’s the name for when Saturn and Jupiter will only appear to be one-fifth the diameter of a full moon apart from each other.
Astronomers call it a great conjunction, but it’s also been dubbed the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem” because of its brightness and proximity to Dec. 25.
“Normally you have to either look at Jupiter or at Saturn but tonight, guess what, we get to look at both of them,” said Knoll.
At the Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter, University of Arizona staff were preparing as well.
Travis Deyoe, Instructional Specialist, Sr. and Dr. Alessandro Cavallaro, an Engineer at the Large Binocular Telescope, were both waiting to get a closer look at the two planets.
“This is the closest they have been in the last 800 years or so. You could say 400 years ago they were a little bit closer but it was during the day so it doesn’t count,” said Deyoe.
He’s referring to 1623, when the two planets were as close as the 21st. Prior to that, the last time Saturn and Jupiter aligned closely at visibly was in 1226.
But word “close” is used lightly since Dr. Cavallar said the two are about 450 million miles apart.
But here on earth, it makes for one heck of a show.
“It’s seeing two amazing objects in one field of view at the same time with the moons it’s just incredible,” said Cavallar.
For Knoll, and many others, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. The next two alignments are in October 2040 and April 2060. However, they won’t line up as perfectly as this one. Which means the next chance Saturn, Jupiter, and Earth will line up this closely is 2080.
“Anybody out there that is 30 or younger might have an opportunity to see this again in 2080, but a lot of us this is gonna be, this is it,” said Knoll.
Peak visibility lasted around 2 hours on Monday night. Now, the conjunction will continue to fade each day until Christmas.
Cavallar said the Grand Conjunction also allows them to re-measure orbits, which in turn helps them better understand the orbits of our solar system.
