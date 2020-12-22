PCHD asks certain businesses to close, strongly advises residents shelter-in-place

“You have seen the health care sector; the hospital and fire districts, take a very strong and affirmative position saying, ‘We are in deep trouble, things are getting tighter and tighter and we are starting to reach a breaking point’,” said Dr. Garcia. “There are only certain measures we have in our toolbox. We are exercising every single one of those tools today. We are imploring, we are asking, we are begging businesses and community members to be our partners to try to keep this community as safe as we can.”