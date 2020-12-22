Record-breaking year for holiday shipments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The surge in holiday shipments this season is record-breaking and causing some southern Arizonans to experience package delays.
Teresia Ploski said her Christmas package has rerouted mulitple times.
“Going to San Bernardino, then to Kentucky where it sat for a week,” said Teresia Ploski.
She said her package has since traveled to Cincinnati and is currently in Albuquerque. Some people said their holiday packages are lost entirely.
“They don’t know where it is,” said Shawna Backstrom. “They’re going to refund my money, but it will take 15 days to get my money back.”
Suzie Rodriguez mails her son homemade tamales every Christmas, however she said her holiday tradition is likely spoiled this year.
“They told me two-day air and he still hasn’t gotten them. Today is a whole week,” she said. “I don’t want to make myself mad so what can we do?”
A spokesperson from the United States Postal Service, Rod Spurgeon, said the holiday surge is coinciding with a temporary employee shortage caused by the pandemic.
“I’m not upset with the postal service because I get it,” Ploski said.
Both the postal service and FedEx said they’re flexing their networks to keep up with the extreme demand and recommend going online to check on your shipments.
Wednesday is the deadline for Priority Mail Express® 2-day shipping for packages you’re hoping will arrive by Christmas. Find USPS holiday shipping information, here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.