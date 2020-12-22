Rental assistance available through United Way of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium is nearing its deadline. While Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey hasn’t announced an extension on the statewide moratorium, he did announce $40 million is on the way to support Arizonans facing homelessness. The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona recently received a $10 million dollar donation from novelist Mackenzie Scott.
“It’s a transformational gift. It’s the largest single gift the United Way has received in almost 100 years,” said United Way President and CEO Tony Penn said.
Since March, the organization has helped more than 23-thousand families through their COVID relief Fund.
“We added an additional half a million which takes us now to $1,073,000 are now part of that fund,” Penn added.
Penn added this donation will help double the impact in our community.
“We’re providing rental assistance, mortgage assistance, diapers, medication, and over a million pounds of food who have food insecurity,” Penn said.
He said tens of thousands of dollars are already being distributed to more than 30 agencies in Tucson after their rent assistance funds ran out.
“Primavera is one of those agencies. La Frontera is one of them too. They’re doing the actual front line case management so continue to go to those agencies which we are funding to be able to help in this crisis,” Penn said.
Working towards addressing other pressing needs in our community, Penn explained the rest of the money will be used over the next three years.
" We help provide high-quality early childhood education and work with every school district here in the region and we prepare over 16,000 tax returns here and we do them for free. We also have an end of life coalition which helps seniors stay in their homes and have a higher quality of life,” he added.
Though it was set to expire next week, the new stimulus bill extended the federal eviction moratorium to Jan. 31, 2021.
To apply for rent assistance and other programs available click here or call the United Way of Tucson at (520) 903-9000.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.