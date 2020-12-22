SILVER ALERT: Authorities say Gerald Pellegrino has been found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 81-year-old Gerald Pellegrino has been found and is back with family.
We thank everyone who assisted in spreading information across social media during his search.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for public assistance in the search for a missing man from Peoria, AZ.
87-year-old Gerald Pellegrino was last seen at his residence in the area 67th Avenue and Cactus Road at about 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 22nd. He left on vehicle in an unknown direction.
Mr. Pellegrino drives a 2005 whitish-gold KIA Sorento with license plates reading: CSN8387. The vehicle may have some front-end damage.
Family says Mr. Pellegrino has cognitive issues and other medical conditions which require medications, and he did not take a cell phone with him.
He is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, approximately 180 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes. He also uses a cane or a walker to get around.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Peoria Police Department at (623) 773-8311.
