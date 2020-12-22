The Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank needs your help

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank is trying to help 100 animal families this holiday, and is asking for your help in reaching its goal.
The organization says that because of pandemic stress, many families have had to make a choice to either feed their families or feed their pets. And the number of calls for assistance have gone up from 30-40 a month to about 150.
SAAFB has opened a pet-food distribution center in the Monterey Village shopping center at 6252 E. Speedway Blvd. and they are accepting all kinds of animal food donations. Open bags of in-dated animal food are also accepted.
So far the organization has been able to help 54 pet familes in need, but the goal is 100 this holiday season.
Anyone in need of food for their pets can go online and submit an assistance form. You can find that application [HERE]. Scroll down and click on the “Request Assistance” tab.
