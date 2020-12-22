Tribute to late Supreme Court Justice Bader coming to the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona and the Women’s Studies Advocacy Council are partnering up to honor late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And they are asking for community donations to build a bench in her name at the U of A’s Women’s Plaza of Honor.
The bench will feature artistic reflections of Ginsburg’s life, including photographs, quotes and artistic tile work memorializing her life. The memorial is said to focus on Ginsburg’s efforts spent on making the world a better, fairer place- especially for women and the LGBTQ community.
“The Women’s Plaza of Honor is such an inviting and inspirational gathering place. While we continue to mourn the loss of Justice Ginsburg, we can celebrate her life and recognize her remarkable achievements through this beautiful memorial bench right here in Tucson,” said WOSAC Board President Mel Blumenthal.
The goal is to raise $15,000 before the campaign deadline on Jan. 31st, 2021.
All donations are welcomed, and donor names will be featured in the Women’s Plaza of Honor website.
If you would like to make a financial contribution to this project, simply [click here] and follow the steps on the webpage. All donations are tax-deductible, and contributions to the plaza also supports fellowships for graduate students in Gender and Women’s Studies
