Tucson police search for suspect involved in deadly south-side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department have identified the victim of a deadly shooting on the city’s south side as 28-year-old Jose Roberto Martinez Rascon. Another man is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries, officials say.
The shooting happened Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of east Mossman Road and south Jeanette Boulevard, where responding officers found Rascon and another man with gunshot wounds, TPD stated in a news release. Both men were taken to Banner University Medical Center where Rascon later died.
Investigators do not have anyone in custody and believe a white, four-door SUV was seen leaving the shooting. Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to call police at 88-CRIME.
