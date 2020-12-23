About 6,500 residents have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to officials, about 6,500 residents in Pima County recieved a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine during the first week of inoculations.
Tucson Medical Center and Banner University Medical Center began their vaccination campaigns on Thursday, Dec. 17th after receiving the first round of doses from Pfizer.
That first round went to healthcare workers and people at high-risk.
The Pima County Health Department says that with the addition of the Moderna vaccine this week, officials expect the rate of vaccination in the county to increase.
In addition CVS and Walgreens are receiving the Moderna vaccination directly from the federal government, and are expected to provide on-site vaccinations to residents and staff at long-term care facilities beginning Dec. 28th.
So far, Pima County has recevied a total of 28,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine- 11,000 from from Pfizer and 17,000 from Moderna. And there are about 67,000 front-line health care workers still eligible in the Phase 1A group.
