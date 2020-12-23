ADEQ issues High Pollution Advisory for Nogales during Christmas holiday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Advisory for Nogales from Dec. 24-25.
ADEQ says there will be fine particles in the air containing soot, which is found in smoke, and recommends people to limit outdoor activity while the advisory is in effect- especially children and adults with respiratory problems.
The advisory goes into effect Thursday, and runs through Friday.
Exposure could increase the severity of asthma attacks, aggravate bronchitis and cause other symptoms including itchiness in the eyes, nose and throat, wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath.
