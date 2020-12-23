ADOT says drivers get break from state highway closures through early January

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation says no full closures will be scheduled on state highways between Thursday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Jan. 4.
While some construction and maintenance work will take place at times through the end of the year, ADOT and its contractors will continue the long standing tradition of avoiding full closures along state highways during the holidays.
Drivers and passengers are advised to focus on both health precautions and highway safety if planning travel around Arizona in the coming weeks.
Here are some of ADOT’s winter travel safety recommendations:
- No matter the destination, those with plans to travel during the current health situation should bring and use masks, be prepared to practice safe distancing and follow other public health guidelines
- Check your vehicle, including tire pressure, engine fluid levels and windshield wipers
- Never drive while impaired. Arrange for a designated driver or ride service if necessary
- Be prepared for winter weather in the high country. Carry an emergency kit in your vehicle (visit azdot.gov/KnowSnow and look for “Must Haves”)
- Expect the unexpected. Extra supplies, including drinking water, will help in case of an unscheduled closure
- Please rest before traveling. Fatigue is a serious highway safety risk
- Buckle up and obey speed limits
- Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and use caution in existing work zones
- Avoiding distractions, including cell phone use and texting, can help prevent tragic crashes.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT’s free app available at www.azdot.gov/ADOTalerts will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
