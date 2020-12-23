ADOT says drivers get break from state highway closures through early January

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT’s free app available at www.azdot.gov/ADOTalerts will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.