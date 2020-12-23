Arizona Bowl 2020: Ball State Cardinals vs. San Jose State Spartans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Bowl is only days away, and the two teams set to face off on Dec. 31st are the Ball State Cardinals and the San Jose State Spartans.
The game will air on CBS at 12 p.m. (MST).
The Ball State Cardinals were the champions of the Mid-American Conference of the NCAA this year, while San Jose took victory in the Mountain West Conference.
The game will take place at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. Attendance is limited and closed to the general public.
