The Arizona Charitable Tax Credit Coalition works towards educating taxpayers and increasing donations to local nonprofits

The Arizona Charitable Tax Credit Coalition is a group of organizations who joined forces to promote available tax credits. The state of Arizona offers several individual tax credits, namely the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, and they help people donate to charities and qualifying organizations. These tax credits open the opportunity for taxpayers in the state to get dollar-for-dollar reductions to their tax liabilities. In other words, the money you give reduces what you owe on your state taxes for each dollar up to the allowable limits.