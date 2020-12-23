The Arizona Charitable Tax Credit Coalition works towards educating taxpayers and increasing donations to local nonprofits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Although the community has been generous in the support of the work of non-profits, many organizations are going into their second event season where they might be unable to hold fundraising events. Tax credit is a great way to help your community while also helping yourself.
The Arizona Charitable Tax Credit Coalition is a group of organizations who joined forces to promote available tax credits. The state of Arizona offers several individual tax credits, namely the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, and they help people donate to charities and qualifying organizations. These tax credits open the opportunity for taxpayers in the state to get dollar-for-dollar reductions to their tax liabilities. In other words, the money you give reduces what you owe on your state taxes for each dollar up to the allowable limits.
The efforts of this coalition have resulted in increased awareness and donations to nonprofit organizations across Southern Arizona. While many deserving nonprofits in the community qualify for the tax credit, this coalition works together to demonstrate a shared set of values and actively contribute to their ongoing awareness efforts. They are dedicated to promoting the tax credit for the benefit of all nonprofits working to serve the less fortunate in Southern Arizona.
For more info or helpful tips, visit the coalition’s website: https://givelocalkeeplocal.org/
