Banner delaying some elective surgeries due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Banner Health says it is delaying some elective surgeries because nearly six-in-ten of its beds are being used for COVID-19 patients- higher than the state average.
“I want to remind you that elective surgeries can include things like mastectomies, gallbladder surgeries and hip replacements,” said Marjorie Bessel, the Chief Clinical Officer for Banner. “These are medically necessary procedures that, if delayed for too long, can result in medical complications that require hospitalization and intensive care.”
Bessel said the decisions are being made on a hospital by hospital basis, but did not say which hospitals are affected.
A Banner spokesperson sent this email after KOLD News 13 asked about Banner Tucson.
“Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and South are still providing elective surgeries but we have closed about 50% of our operating rooms to redeploy the staff. Our surgery team reviews all scheduled surgeries daily for appropriateness. Our teams are only doing surgeries that can be discharged from post-operative recovery area and do not require overnight hospital stay. Urgent or emergent surgeries can proceed after review, these include surgeries that cannot be delayed for 30 days without an adverse outcome.”
Northwest Hospital sent this response:
“At his time, Northwest Healthcare hospitals continue to perform elective procedures but are reviewing the scheduling daily to ensure we have the appropriate resources to support them. While we have been preparing for the surge, this is a serious situation. We urge the community to continue to follow CDC-recommended masking and social distancing measures and to quarantine if you think you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”
Carondelet sent this response:
“Carondelet Hospitals continue to have the capacity to treat patients needing medical care. As the number of patients in–house fluctuates daily, we make rapid adjustments as needed, consistent with the guidance from public health officials, the CDC, and our medical staff. At this time, Carondelet Health Network will be limiting non-urgent scheduled procedures to continue best caring for our critically ill patients.”
There has been a short lull in the number of coronavirus cases but that’s not expected to last long, and according to predictions- the surge is expected to get worse after the holidays as more people travel and celebrate in groups.
Those who wish to participate in Christmas festivities are being asked to celebrate only with people they know, limit gatherings to smaller than 10, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
“Arizona’s health care system continues to be stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic. While we have not yet reached 100 percent of our total licensed bed capacity, several of our hospitals like Banner – University Phoenix, Banner Thunderbird and Banner Desert have been operating above 100 percent capacity for quite some time. In addition, our ICU occupancy remains very high,” Bessel said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.