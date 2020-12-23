Banner delaying some elective surgeries due to COVID-19

“Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and South are still providing elective surgeries but we have closed about 50% of our operating rooms to redeploy the staff. Our surgery team reviews all scheduled surgeries daily for appropriateness. Our teams are only doing surgeries that can be discharged from post-operative recovery area and do not require overnight hospital stay. Urgent or emergent surgeries can proceed after review, these include surgeries that cannot be delayed for 30 days without an adverse outcome.”