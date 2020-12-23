Christmas miracle: Tempe server tipped $2,000

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year has been incredibly hard for families across the world, but Shawna Smythe has been dealing with hardships for years.
In 2016, Smythe gave birth to twin girls, but months later, one of them died from a respiratory viral infection.
With the coronavirus pandemic swiping the nation, the restaurant industry was forced to shut down and let go of their employees. Smythe was no exception, she was furloughed from her job at the Perfect Pear Bistro.
“I wasn’t working from March until September. We kind of just made it, not like where we had a ton of extra money,” said Smythe.
But just in time for the holidays, her luck changed. A Christmas miracle, or rather a group of diners tipped her $2,000.
Smythe says the patron collects donations on social media and then donates the profits to deserving people within the community. She also hopes that this random act of kindness goes to show that even during a pandemic, you can help make someone’s situation that much better.
