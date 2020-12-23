Cyclists distribute more than 85 care packs to the homeless

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -They may not have had a red suit or sleigh, but a group of cyclists rode through the streets of Tucson with the spirit of Christmas in tow.
12 years ago, Max Morris decided to change the way he and his family spent Christmas. Instead of opening presents at home, Morris began to partner with local businesses to collect things for the homeless. Then, he and his daughter would hand out the donated items at the Salvation Army’s annual holiday feast.
“What it came down to was ‘what is Christmas really about?’” Morris said. “This year with COVID, we decided to do something different and really focus on the more needed items.”
So, The Endurance Project collected backpacks, sleeping bags, beanies, coats, socks, gloves, scarves, non-perishable food items and hygiene products.
More than 85 care packs were delivered merrily by bicycle.
Half a dozen volunteers fanned out across Tucson, seeking out the very people who sometimes struggle to be seen.
“It feels fantastic,” said Joni Dean, one of the cyclists. “Yeah, it feels great.”
For Ruben Perez, who has been on and off the streets for years, Christmas came early.
“It feels like Christmas,” Perez said as he rummaged through his new backpack. “Let’s see what else is in here. Oh, another beanie with some more gloves.”
Even though he has little, Perez enjoy helping others, too.
“It means a lot to me because I have blankets and everything for myself,” he said. “But there are others that couldn’t make it here today. So, if I see them shivering and cold, I just take my stuff off and give it to them.”
Morris says the backpack distribution wouldn’t have been possible without such a generous community or businesses like Catalina Brewing and Massage, Movement & Motivation (to name a couple).
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.