FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Starting to feel a little bit more like Winter!

By Stephanie Waldref | December 23, 2020 at 4:08 AM MST - Updated December 23 at 4:08 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Slightly cooler air moves in through Friday. A weak system will bring light rain and/or snow to the mountains on Christmas Day. Temperatures warm to near 70 degrees over the weekend. A wetter storm system brings valley rain and mountain snow early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Light breeze.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: 40% rain chance with highs in the upper 50s. Breezy.

