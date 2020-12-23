KOLD Fact Finders: Can I donate my convalescent plasma after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People who have fully recovered from the Coronavirus are urged to donate their convalescent plasma to help those currently battling the virus.
If you receive a COVID-19 vaccine, however, your convalescent plasma cannot be used.
According to the Food and Drug Administration’s latest guidance, COVID-19 convalescent plasma from those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine should not be collected because of the uncertainty regarding the quality of the immune response produced by the investigational vaccines.
Following the FDA’s guidance, the American Association of Blood Banks, published a tool kit, which reiterates those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine should not donate convalescent plasma.
It is important to note that regular plasma from these individuals can still be donated.
As the experts continue to learn more about this virus, the FDA’s guidance may change.
We’ll let you know if it does.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.