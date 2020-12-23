Live music venue funding in COVID-19 relief bill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Save Our Stages Act was passed as part of the COVID-19 relief bill and will provide $15 billion in funding towards live music venues.
Due to the pandemic, independent venues were some of the very first businesses to close, and likely will be the last to open.
“We’ve been closed for nine months and it’s possible we will be closed for another six to nine months,” said Nancy March, a member of the Fox Tucson Theater Foundation Board of Directors.
She said The Fox has lost nearly $2.5 million in ticket sales so far this year.
“It became clearer and clearer some type of major relief was necessary,” said Bonnie Schock, the executive director of the Fox Tucson Theater.
The Save Our Stages Act allows venues to apply for grants up to 45% of their 2019 gross revenue.
“It’s really historic legislation for the live entertainment industry. It’s remarkable,” Shock said.
Under the bill, priority will be given to venues that lost 70–90% of revenue this year. Shock said she believes The Fox falls in that category.
“We feel certainly a degree of possibility that I haven’t felt since March,” she said.
Some light at the end of the tunnel for cherished places that have remained dark for so long.
“It’s a place where people have memories, they have histories for generations,” March said.
The National Independent Venue Association put together the Implementation Task Force for the Save Our Stages Act and is working with the Small Business Administration as they put together rules for the grant program.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.