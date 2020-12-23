Person of interest named in murder of Navy veteran

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Your help is needed to find a person of interest in the September murder of a Navy veteran.
On Sept. 23, Glendale police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near 43rd and Glendale avenue. Officials found 31-year-old Quevon “Kash” Roland in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Roland was taken to a hospital, where he died a few days later.
An investigation has named 37-year-old Florian J. Culp as a person of interest in the deadly shooting.
Detectives say Culp has been named a person of interest in the case because he was one of the last people seen with Roland before the shooting.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.
