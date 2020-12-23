Police investigating homicide in Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in Tucson’s west side on Dec. 23rd.
On Wednesday, at about 12 a.m., police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of West Blacklidge Drive after receiving a report of a shooting.
According to TPD, a caller advised dispatchers that he had located a man with gunshot wounds inside his home. Upon arrival, officers rendered first-aid to the subject. After Tucson Fire Department medics arrived, they transferred the man to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Several hours after arriving at the hospital, the victim was pronounced deceased. Police are not releasing the victim’s name pending notification of family.
Detectives have learned through interviews that the man was at the caller’s home visiting a friend when an argument ensued, and shortly after gunfire was heard. TPD believes other guests in the home left prior to police arrival.
There are no suspects in custody at this time, but anyone who can provide information on this investigation can call 88-CRIME.
You can remain anonymous.
Updates on this story when more information is available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.