Recycling your christmas tree? Here’s where you can drop them off for free.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’re one of those people who likes to keep your tree up for days, or even weeks, after Christmas, listen up.
Residents can recycle their Christmas trees through the City of Tucson’s TreeCycle Program begining Dec. 26. The program continues through Jan. 17, 2021.
TreeCycle sites are located throughout Tucson and Oro Valley. Click [HERE] to find a location closest to you.
The City of Tucson will not collect Christmas trees from curbs and alleys, and reminds residents to remove everything before dropping one off, including the stand, lights, ornaments, wire and tinsel.
Recycled trees will be mulched and used for composting.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.