Report: University of Arizona names Jedd Fisch as new head football coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats have named New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch as head football coach, replacing Kevin Sumlin, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
According to a tweet from Schefter, Arizona is expected to announce the hire on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Fisch, 44, has coached at the collegiate level as well as in the NFL and recently served in the Pac-12 as UCLA’s offensive coordinator in 2017.
Arizona fired Sumlin on Dec. 12, one day after the Wildcats lost to in-state rival, Arizona State in the Territorial Cup game.
Sumlin finished his 3-year term at Arizona with an overall record of 9-20, 6-17 in the Pac-12. The Wildcats never beat the Sun Devils under Sumlin.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.