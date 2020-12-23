Southern Arizona VA begins distributing Moderna vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a normal morning at the Southern Arizona VA Medical Center until staff were alerted their shipment of the Moderna vaccine would be arriving shortly.
Chief of Pharmacy Services, Kristina De Los Santos said they had been preparing to receive the vaccine for weeks, but did not know for sure when it would arrive.
“We were trying to plan to get as many people vaccinated as we could, as quickly as we could, not knowing how much was coming and when it was coming,” said De Los Santos.
The VA received a couple thousand doses to start and were able to vaccine hundreds within the first few hours.
Kicking off the vaccinations were two front line workers, and a 93-year-old Korean War veteran.
De Los Santos said it was truly a memorable moment.
“Watching our frontline health care workers start their protection to be safe from this virus was really incredible to see today. It was something I’ll never forget in my life,” said De Los Santos.
The southern Arizona VA is one of 113 medical centers across the country to get the first limited supply. It’ll first go to all staff and then their higher vulnerable populations. Sites were identified based on need for the vaccine according to CDC’s 1A prioritization and capacity to store the vaccine at -20ºC.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was 94 percent effective in clinical trials in preventing COVID-19 disease. The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart. The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived.
But even with the vaccine, De Los Santos said it’s not a cure. It’s also not an excuse to let up on mitigation efforts.
″You still need to take all the precautions that we’re taking. It’s going to take a really long time before we get enough people vaccinated that we can all be safe again.”
The Southern Arizona VA plans to vaccinate more Wednesday and Christmas Eve before resuming on Monday until they run out.
As vaccines become available for more groups of Veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible Veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up.
