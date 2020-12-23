TMC to exceed 5,000 COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 23

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 5,000 Tucson health care professionals have been vaccinated for COVID-19 at Tucson Medical Center in less than a week.
TMC opened its two vaccination clinics – one for TMC staff and providers, and one for community health care workers last Thursday.
“It has been an historic week for TMC, Pima County and our country, as health care workers have stepped up, bared their arms and received the vaccine,” said Judy Rich, president and CEO of TMC HealthCare. “As our community continues to face a critical public health crisis, there is finally a glimmer of light at the end of this very long dark tunnel.”
Here’s a break down of the numbers, as of Tuesday evening:
- TMC staff and providers: 2,703
- Community health care workers: 1,989
- Total vaccines given: 4,692
- Pfizer doses received: 8,190
- Moderna doses received: 6,200
TMC will continue to use the Pfizer vaccine until it runs out and then will switch to Moderna.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.