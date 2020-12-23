Tucson firefighters stop backyard fire from spreading to neighbors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fire at a midtown home was contained to one yard thanks to quick work by Tucson firefighters on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
According to a tweet from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened at a residence in the 4400 block of East Fourth Street.
Debris was burning in the backyard of the home.
Crews with Engine 11 quickly extinguished the fire and stopped it from spreading to nearby residences.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.