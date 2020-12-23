Two people accused of “ballot harvesting” in Yuma County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A State Grand Jury indicted two people for ballot abuse or “ballot harvesting” in Yuma County. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the charges in a news release on Wednesday.
The indictment alleges Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez knowingly collected four voted ballots from another person during the August 2020 Primary Election. The news release states the early ballots were deposited into a ballot box on Election Day, then were processed and counted by the Yuma County Recorder.
Arizona law only provides for a family member, household member, or caregiver of the voter to collect voted or unvoted early ballots from another person.
Ballot abuse under Arizona law is a class 6 felony and each defendant faces up to two years in prison and a $150,000 fine.
Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting this case.
