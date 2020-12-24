Arizona’s Heart & Sol: School counselor goes above and beyond with acts of kindness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, we are celebrating people who are doing extraordinary things in our community. A school guidance counselor is going above and beyond, and inspiring others to do the same.
Diane St. Amand has worked in education for more than 25 years.
“She’s just not a guidance counselor,” said Wanda McDonnell, the Early Childhood Director at Tucson Country Day School. “She’s a teacher of how to be kind, and I appreciate that.”
St. Amand is true inspiration at Tucson Country Day School.
“Just her diligence and her caring,” McDonnell said. “It gives us all a goal to reach and to strive to be like her.”
During a year unlike any other, St. Amand is a place of support for everyone around her.
“She’s there when people need someone. When they need a listening ear, some guidance, some perspective,” said Jordan Krause, the principal at Tucson Country Day School.
She’s always there for her students especially when they need her most
“For this one particular family, there was tragedy. Single parent became paralyzed and there was really no way for him to come pick up lunches for his son,” said Diane St. Amand, Arizona’s Heart and Sol recipient.
She immediately jumped into action and has delivered lunches to the student ever since. Going one step further, she also organized a holiday fundraiser for the family.
“When one of us are in need. We all pull together,” St. Amand said.
Bringing people together for the greater good.
“I think that’s what’s going to help get us through these times. Recognize the good. There’s plenty of it out there right now,” Krause said.
