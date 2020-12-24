Bethlehem prepares Manger Square for reduced Christmas celebration

BETHLEHEM, Palestine. (KOLD News 13) - Preparations for Christmas celebrations in the West Bank city of Bethlehem began early on Thursday, Dec. 24th.
Palestinian security forces were deployed at road blocks to organize the entry of celebrants, and Manger Square and the Church of the Nativity were disinfected by city workers.
Celebrations in the biblical town revered by Christians as Jesus’ birthplace are usually attended by thousands around the world, but this year the number will be limited to city residents due to the coronavirus.
“Despite all the obstacles and challenges due to corona and due to the lack of tourism, the city of Bethlehem is still looking forward to the future with optimism and will celebrate Christmas in all its human and religious meanings,” said Anton Salman, Mayor of Bethlehem.
The Palestinian Health Ministry has recorded over 92,000 cases of the coronavirus in the West Bank since the beginning of the pandemic.
At least 1,200 Palestinians have died from the disease, according to the ministry’s statistics.
